Astros' Nate Pearson: Earns win Friday

Pearson (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Royals after pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Pearson did a good job finding the strike zone with 13 strikes in 15 pitches, and he made quick work of the seven batters he faced despite allowing a single to Salvador Perez in the sixth inning. Pearson hasn't allowed runs in six of his seven outings this season and figures to continue as a middle reliever for Houston. He owns a 3.12 ERA across 8.2 innings and seven outings thus far.