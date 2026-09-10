Pearson allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pearson wasn't all that sharp, but he was able to protect the three-run lead. He's riding an 11.1-inning scoreless streak, a span in which he has earned two saves and four holds while working as part of the Royals' closing committee. On the year, Pearson has a 2.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB through 40 innings between the Royals and the Astros. He has added four saves and five holds.