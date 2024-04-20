The Blue Jays recalled Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson has thrown 6.1 scoreless innings in the majors this season, and he'll get another opportunity to rejoin the Jays' bullpen as Chad Green (shoulder) moves to the injured list. The 27-year-old right-hander will presumably continue serving in middle relief while in Toronto.