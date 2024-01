Pearson agreed to a one-year, $800K deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He won't be getting a significant raise after logging a 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 42.2 innings with the big club last season. Pearson still throws pretty hard, but he also gives up a lot of hard contact (47.5 percent last year). He should work in the middle innings this season.