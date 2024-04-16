Pearson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
This is simply a case of Pearson having options left working against him, as he's been outstanding this season with a 9:3 K:BB over 6.1 shutout innings out of Toronto's bullpen. He will be back soon enough.
