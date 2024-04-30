Pearson gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Royals.

With Jordan Romano and Yimi Garcia having pitched each of the prior two days, and Erik Swanson getting deployed in the eighth inning Monday, closing duties fell to Pearson and he handled them well en route to his second career save. The 27-year-old right-hander fired 11 of 16 pitches for strikes, and his fastball reached 100 mph as he struck out Michael Massey to end the game. Pearson has been scored upon only once in 11 big-league appearances this season, and while his control has wavered at times, he sports a 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 10 innings. The Blue Jays have a deep bullpen, but Pearson is making a case to at least be a part-time member of the high-leverage crew.