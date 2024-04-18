Martinez crushed a 10th-inning grand slam Wednesday to give Triple-A Buffalo a 12-9 win over Columbus.

The ball traveled an estimated 469 feet and left Huntington Park completely, landing onto a second-floor patio in a building behind the left-field bleachers. Martinez has had a strong start to the season, slashing .296/.356/.519 over 14 games with six doubles, two homers and 10 RBI, and his 20.3 percent strikeout rate is a significant step forward from the 27.0 percent mark he posted with Buffalo in 2023. The Blue Jays have used four different players at second base already this season, rotating Cavan Biggio, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement through the keystone, but none of them offer the upside of the 22-year-old Martinez. If the front office deems him ready for the next challenge, his big-league debut could come at any time, but his bat may not be the thing holding him back -- Martinez has committed five errors already this season in his 13 starts at second base.