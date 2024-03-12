The Blue Jays optioned Martinez to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Martinez was never a likely bet to crack Toronto's Opening Day roster given the club's infield depth, but he certainly didn't help himself during spring training with a .566 OPS in 20 plate appearance. Barring any major changes late in camp, the 22-year-old is set to return to Buffalo to begin 2024, where he posted a .263/.340/.507 slash line in 55 games after being promoted from Double-A last July.