Martinez left Friday's game with Triple-A Buffalo in the eighth inning after being hit on the right knee by a pitch, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old tried to take first base but was showing pain in his first couple steps, so he was removed as a precaution. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but Martinez could be held out for the rest of the weekend series against Worcester if the Blue Jays want to make sure their top hitting prospect is 100 percent before he gets back in the lineup. Martinez is slashing .276/.359/.551 through 34 games for Buffalo with nine homers and a 13:31 BB:K.
