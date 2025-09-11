Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays designated Martinez (undisclosed) for assignment on Thursday.
Orlevis was shut down due to an unspecified injury Monday, but his play on the field is what also led to him losing his 40-man roster spot. The move comes to make room for Alek Manoah's (elbow) activation from the 60-day injured list Thursday
