The Nationals released Martinez on Saturday.

Martinez signed a two-year, minor-league deal with Washington last September, but he'll exit the organization without having made an appearance, aside from the eight Grapefruit League games he played in this spring. The 24-year-old was once a touted prospect in the Blue Jays system, but his arrow has been trending downward since he was handed an 80-game suspension in June 2024 -- just two days after making his MLB debut -- for violating baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy.