Orelvis Martinez: Heading to free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez (undisclosed) was released by Toronto on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Martinez was designated for assignment Thursday and will test free agency after failing to draw interest on the waiver wire. He didn't do much to help his cause at Triple-A Buffalo this year but did show flashes of power, slashing .176/.288/.348 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI, two stolen bases and 38 runs scored in 99 appearances.
