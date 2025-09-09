Triple-A Buffalo placed Martinez on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to an unspecified injury.

Martinez hadn't played since Aug. 31 due to the injury before Buffalo deactivated him. The 23-year-old had a brief cup of coffee in the majors last summer, but after being issued an 80-game suspension shortly after his promotion, Martinez hasn't resurfaced in Toronto. He's spent the entire 2025 season at Buffalo and hasn't made much of a case for a call-up while slashing just .176/.288/.348 with a 28.5 percent strikeout rate across 393 plate appearances.