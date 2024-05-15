Martinez (knee) has started in both of Triple-A Buffalo's last two games Sunday and Tuesday, going 1-for-7 with a home run and two walks between those contests.

Martinez was lifted in Friday's 12-7 win over Worcester when he was hit in the right knee by a pitch in the eighth inning, but after getting Saturday off, the 22-year-old looks to be healthy again. He's posted a .909 OPS through 154 plate appearances with Buffalo this season and should have a chance at making his MLB debut later on in 2024.