Martinez was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Martinez owns a .226 batting average through 70 contests at Double-A New Hampshire, but he's gotten progressively better after a disastrous April (.089 average over 15 games), turning in a .280/.391/.480 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI in 23 June matchups and a 7-for-19 start to July. As Matheson notes, it'll be worth keeping an eye on Marinez's playing time at the hot corner down the stretch of the regular season with Matt Chapman due to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.