Martinez was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martinez is one of Toronto's top prospects, so it's not a surprise the organization opted to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The young third baseman played in 118 games for Double-A New Hampshire last season and had a .203/.286/.446 slash line with 30 home runs, 76 RBI and six stolen bases.
