Dolis (calf) was reinstated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list and will be active to start the Blue Jays' series against the Red Sox.

The right calf strain ultimately proved to be a minor injury for Dolis, who returns to the bullpen after a minimum stay on the IL. Before struggling in his last outing when he suffered the injury, the righty had allowed just one run in his previous 11 relief appearances, tallying three saves and a hold in that span.