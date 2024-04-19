Tiedemann underwent an MRI on his left elbow Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There's no word yet on the results of the MRI, but it's not the first time the top prospect has dealt with an arm issue. Tiedemann was limited to just 44 innings last season because of shoulder and biceps problems and now could be facing another lengthy absence. The 21-year-old boasts a ridiculous 39.5 percent strikeout rate in the minors but has made only 36 starts since being drafted in 2021 due to various injuries.