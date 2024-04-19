Tiedemann underwent an MRI on his left elbow Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There's no word yet on the results of the MRI, but it's not the first time the top prospect has dealt with an arm issue. Tiedemann was limited to just 44 innings last season because of shoulder and biceps problems and now could be facing another lengthy absence. The 21-year-old boasts a ridiculous 39.5 percent strikeout rate in the minors but has made only 36 starts since being drafted in 2021 due to various injuries.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: In mix for opening series start•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Gets four outs in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Set for spring debut Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Works on back field Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Facing hitters next•