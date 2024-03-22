Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Tiedemann is "in the mix" to make the Opening Day roster and get a start during the first series of the season in Tampa Bay, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Tiedemann's potential inclusion on the Opening Day roster hinges on whether Kevin Gausman (shoulder) is ready for a start during the opening series or needs a short stint on the injured list. Mitch White, Yariel Rodriguez, Wes Parsons and Paolo Espino are also in the mix along with Tiedemann for the assignment. It's difficult to envision Tiedemann winning out among that group if it would just be a one-start thing, but the fact that he's even being considered points to his potential to reach the majors sooner rather than later.