Espinal isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Espinal will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 0-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts across his last three appearances. Joe Panik will start at third base and bat eighth.
