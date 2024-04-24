Espinal went 3-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 victory over the Phillies.

After picking up a pair of base hits earlier in the game, Espinal delivered the final blow in Cincinnati's 8-1 victory, smacking a solo home run off Ricardo Pinto in the eighth inning, his first of the season. It's just the second multi-hit game of the year for the 29-year-old Espinal -- he'd been stuck in a 1-for-19 slump over his previous seven contests. Overall, he's slashing .178/.264/.267 with seven RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases across 17 games. While Espinal's performance Tuesday was encouraging, he'll likely retreat to a bench role when Jonathan India (illness) is ready to return.