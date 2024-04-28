Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Thanks to both Jonathan Indian and Jake Fraley recently missing multiple games due to illness, Espinal has held down a regular spot in the Cincinnati infield. He started each of the last 11 games, going 7-for-34 (.206 average) with a home run and a stolen base. Now that India and Fraley are both back to full strength, Espinal is expected to move into more of a part-time role.