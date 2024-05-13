Espinal went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
Espinal was one of two Reds with multiple hits in the game, and it was his first such performance since April 24. The infielder hit a poor .121 (4-for-33) over 11 contests in between multi-hit efforts. He's slashing .186/.245/.244 with one home run, 12 RBI, six runs scored and five steals over 30 games this season. Espinal has sat out the last four games where the Reds have faced a right-handed pitcher, though he's still been in the lineup against the last three southpaws they've faced.
