Espinal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Epsinal cracked his second home run of the season in the fifth inning and has hit safely in five straight (6-for-15). The infielder is playing more than originally projected, filling in at second base for Matt McLain (shoulder) or third for Noelvi Marte (suspension), but Espinal's .200 average and .536 OPS are not enticing.