Espinal started at third base and went 0-for-2 with two walks, a steal and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Espinal's stolen base was his sixth in 38 games played, tying a career high he had in 2021 (92 games) and 2022 (135 games) while with the Blue Jays. The Reds tend to be aggressive on the basepaths, and Espinal has taken advantage of more playing time than was expected when the team acquired him late in spring training.