Espinal started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Espinal was a late addition to the lineup after Jeimer Candelario (neck) was scratched. The utility infielder is getting a relevant amount of plate appearances due to injuries and a player suspension. While his .195 average isn't attractive, Espinal has hit with regularity of late, going 9-for-33 (.273) with a double, a home run, three RBI, four walks, two steals and four runs scored over the last 11 games.