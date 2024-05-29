Espinal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Espinal started at third base in all three games of the Reds' weekend series versus the Dodgers, but he's been a spectator for all three games of the series with St. Louis now that Jeimer Candelario is healthy again after missing time with a neck injury. The Reds will likely to continue to make room for Espinal in the lineup when the team faces left-handed pitchers, but his opportunities to play against right-handers will become more infrequent now that the team has all of its infielders available save for Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) and Matt McLain (shoulder), the latter of whom has been on the injured list all season.