The Reds outrighted Espinal to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Espinal has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but it's uncertain whether he plans to exercise that right. The veteran infielder slashed only .243/.292/.282 with zero home runs over 114 regular-season games for the Reds this season.

