Dodgers' Santiago Espinal: Likely to make roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Thursday that Espinal is likely to make the Opening Day roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Espinal was signed to a minor-league deal with a camp invite in February and has fit in "seamlessly" with the team, per Roberts. With Tommy Edman (ankle) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow) slated to open the year on the injured list, Espinal provides the defensive versatility Roberts seeks. The 31-year-old could see some starts at second base while Edman is out.
More News
-
Dodgers' Santiago Espinal: Grabs MiLB deal from Dodgers•
-
Santiago Espinal: Becomes free agent•
-
Reds' Santiago Espinal: Outrighted off 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Santiago Espinal: Draws start at second base Friday•
-
Reds' Santiago Espinal: Out of lineup again Monday•
-
Reds' Santiago Espinal: Heading to bench Sunday•