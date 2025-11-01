default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Espinal elected free agency Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

After clearing waivers Friday, Espinal will now officially begin the offseason in search of his next opportunity. The 30-year-old infielder is coming off the worst offensive season of his career, having finished the regular season with just a .574 OPS across 328 plate appearances.

More News