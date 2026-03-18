The Dodgers selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Espinal signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles in mid-February, and after dominating in spring training to the tune of a .389/.432/.639 slash line to go with two homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored through 15 contests, he's now officially claimed a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old's clearest path to playing time early in the year will be in a short-side platoon role at second base, as Tommy Edman is expected to miss the first month of the regular season while recovering from ankle surgery. Once Edman returns, Espinal will likely be relegated to a bench role while Edman and Hyeseong Kim split reps at the keystone.