Espinal started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-6 win over Philadelphia.

Espinal, who was a prominent member of the third-base rotation while Noelvi Marte was on the 10-day injured list, was moved off the hot corner Friday with Marte's return. He drew the start at second base while Matt McLain served as the Reds' designated hitter, but Espinal's inclusion in the lineup was likely a byproduct of the Phillies sending a lefty starter (Jesus Luzardo) to the hill. The right-handed-hitting Espinal isn't expected to see regular playing time versus righties now that Marte is back in the fold.