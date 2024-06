Espinal entered as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Espinal pinch hit for Will Benson against lefty reliever Drew Smyly and launched his third home run of the season to give the Reds a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the first time in four games that Espinal appeared in game. The utility infielder has been useful while the Reds deal with early-season injuries.