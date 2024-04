Espinal started at second base and went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Philadelphia.

Espinal has feasted on Phillies' pitching, going 5-for-7 with a home run and five RBI over the first two games of the series. It was his fourth straight start at second base in place of Jonathan India (illness), but the ailing India was available off the bench Wednesday and presumably will be available for the series finale Thursday afternoon.