Espinal made a second consecutive start at third base in place of an unavailable Jeimer Candelario (illness) on Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 in a 5-1 loss to the Mariners.

Espinal is 0-for-6 in the two starts and hitless over the last eight at-bats. With an off day Thursday, Candelario could be ready to go Friday at home against the Angels.