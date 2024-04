Espinal started at third base and went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 11-1 win over the White Sox.

Espinal delivered one run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning then put the coda on the game with a two-run single in the ninth. He's typically in the lineup against left-handers but made his first start against a righty, filling in for a slumping Jeimer Candelario. Both of Espinal's hits Friday were off lefties.