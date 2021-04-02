Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored during Thursday's win over the Yankees.

His sixth-inning blast helped chase Gerrit Cole from the game and tied the game at 2-2, setting the stage for some extra-inning heroics by Randal Grichuk. Hernandez has launched 42 homers in 175 games over the last two seasons, and while the Jays' batting order will get shuffled around once George Springer (oblique) is healthy, the 28-year-old is currently hitting cleanup in a very potent offense to add to his fantasy appeal.