Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win against the Marlins.

Hernandez hit one of four Dodgers homers in the contest, smashing a 418-foot solo shot in the third inning. It was his second straight game with a long ball, and he's gone deep three times in his past four games. Hernandez is up to nine home runs and 26 RBI on the season while slashing .259/.325/.490 and adding 24 runs and three stolen bases.