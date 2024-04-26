Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a 2-1 win over Washington.

Hernandez's second-inning solo shot put the Dodgers on the board and amounted for half of the team's total output of runs in the low-scoring win. The long ball was the slugger's sixth of the campaign and his first over his past 11 contests. Hernandez has trailed off a bit of late after a strong start to his Dodgers tenure, but he still ranks second on the team and is tied for 11th in the majors with 20 RBI.