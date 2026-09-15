Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a stolen base against the Reds in a 4-1 victory Monday.

Hernandez gave Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal all the breathing room he needed with a two-run blast in the fourth inning to make the score 3-0. The veteran outfielder has had a great September so far, slashing .405/.500/.667 with two long balls, six runs, 14 RBI and three thefts through 12 contests. That's pushed Hernandez's OPS up to .757, which is on pace for his second-highest regular-season mark over the past four years.