Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Hernandez extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he has gone 16-for-32 (.500) with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI. The outfielder looks to be making up for a mediocre performance over much of the rest of the campaign with a strong September. He's now batting .266 with a .756 OPS through 109 contests -- those marks were at .248 and .714 at the end of July. Hernandez has added 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 56 runs scored, four stolen bases, 17 doubles and two triples this year.