Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Hernandez continues to have a hot September. He's gone 28-for-75 (.373) over 20 contests this month, hitting safely in 17 of them. He's seen a slight dip in power with no extra-base hits over his last seven games. Overall, the outfielder is batting .270 with a .762 OPS, 15 home runs, 63 RBI, 65 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and five stolen bases over 121 contests. Hernandez should continue to see a starting role, primarily in left field, heading into the postseason.