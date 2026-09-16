Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Reds.

Hernandez gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead with his two-run blast to left field in the third inning. It was his second long ball in as many days and his third over his past seven games. Hernandez has reached base safely in 13 of his past 14 contests, slashing a robust .417/.517/.771 with four home runs, nine runs, 18 RBI and three stolen bases over that stretch. He had a quiet .706 OPS during the first half of the campaign, but since the All-Star break his OPS is at .842 across 51 games.