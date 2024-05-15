Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Giants.

Hernandez got his night going with a run scoring double in the fourth and then capped things off by driving in two more with a triple in the ninth. It was his first triple of the season and his third time with multiple extra-base hits. He's been providing some clutch hitting as of late with 10 RBI over his last six games and now sits at third in the majors with 36 RBI for the season. The 31-year-old is slashing .249/.310/.497 with 11 homers, 28 runs and a 14:56 BB:K in 184 plate appearances.