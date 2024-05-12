Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Hernandez jumped on a hanging slider after being down 1-2 in the count with two outs in the sixth and sent it over the wall in left field for a grand slam, putting the Dodgers up 5-0. It marked the outfielder's 11th home run of the season and the fifth in his last eight games. He's now tied with Salvador Perez, Jose Ramirez and Juan Soto for second in the majors with 33 RBI on the season.