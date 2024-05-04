Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings win against Atlanta.

Offense was sparse for both teams until extra innings, and Hernandez's solo shot in the fourth held up as the decisive margin until Ronald Acuna tied the score with a solo shot of his own in the eighth. Hernandez's long ball was his seventh of the season -- he's tied with Shohei Ohtani for the team lead in that category and ranks third with 23 RBI. Hernandez has slugged at least 22 homers in every full campaign since 2018 and is well on pace to meet that mark again in his first season as a Dodger.