Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks during a 5-4 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has three hits in the weekend series and all three have been long balls. He's only batting .226, but Hernandez has 18 homers, which is just four shy of his 2018 mark in the category. He also has 46 RBI, 43 runs and four steals in 296 at-bats this season.