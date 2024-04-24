Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder crossed the plate multiple times for the first time in April, while the steal was his second of 2024. Hernandez got off to a quick start to his Dodgers tenure but has cooled down of late, slashing .226/.328/.321 over his last 15 games with only one homer, five RBI, seven runs and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate.
