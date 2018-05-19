Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Returns to lineup Saturday
Hernandez (back) will man right field and bat atop the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.
Hernandez missed the past two games due to back soreness. Through 30 games this season, Hernandez is hitting .272/.324/.560 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. Expect to see him in the lineup the rest of the weekend with a scheduled off day coming Monday.
