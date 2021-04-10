Hernandez (undisclosed) is slated to be out until at least Thursday while he's on the COVID-19 injured list, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Hernandez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after exposure to someone who'd tested positive outside of the team, and the league's protocols will keep him out for the remainder of the homestand. It's not clear whether Hernandez himself has tested positive, but Randal Grichuk, Jonathan Davis and Josh Palacios could see increased playing time while Hernandez is sidelined.